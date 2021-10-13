OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford Police make 4 arrests in a shooting that left one person injured.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Pegues Road.

When they got there they found one person injured, and determined that about 25 shots had been fired.

They were able to make 3 arrests Tuesday.

Deshawn Lewis faces a charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

And Aaron Pomerlee is charged as an accessory after the fact.

Shawntez Draper is charged with 3 counts of Aggravated Assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Today, officers arrested De’Mond Campbell.

He faces 3 counts of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Weapon by a convicted felon

Oxford Police also have Aggravated Assault warrants out for Deniero Buchanan.

If you know where he is tonight – call the Oxford Police Department or Lafayette County CrimeStoppers