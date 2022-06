Oxford police make a quick arrest in a morning shooting

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford police make a quick arrest in a morning shooting.

69-year-old Michael Burt is charged with aggravated assault.

OPD says the victim was shot in the leg in the 300 block of Dede Drive at about 10:44 AM.

Investigators questioned two people but arrested Burt.

Police did recover a weapon at a nearby home.

Burt’s bond is set at $75,000.