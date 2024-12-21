Oxford Police make an arrest for Malicious Mischief

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford Police have made an arrest for Malicious Mischief.

Oxford PD responded to a business parking lot on Jackson Avenue for a report of property damage to a vehicle.

A felony amount of damage was done to the vehicle.

Investigators reportedly have video of 29-year-old Kristen Bolen of Lafayette County damaging the vehicle.

Bolen was arrested on December 18th and taken before a Municipal Court judge for her initial hearing.

