Oxford police make arrest in stolen car investigation

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford police made an arrest in the case of a stolen car.

Officers were called to a report of a stolen car at a business in the 1300 block of University Avenue in Oxford on September 6.

The investigation into that case led them to develop 26-year-old Christopher Bell as a suspect.

Bell was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft.

His bond was set at $15,000 but was revoked when it was discovered that he was already out on bond on a previous felony charge.

