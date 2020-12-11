Oxford Police need the public’s help locating Caryale Dogan

OXFORD, MISS. (WCBI) – New developments in a recent Oxford homicide released on Friday.

Oxford police say 22-year-old Maurice Dates of Charleston turned himself into the Oxford Police Department Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Dates is a suspect in a recent murder on the 400 block of Olive Branch Way.

Dates has been charged with Capital Murder, Armed Robbery, and Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery.

He was denied bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

Police also issued a warrant for a second suspect, 29-year-old Caryale Dogan, for his alleged involvement in the case.

If anyone has any further information, please call the Oxford Police Department or Crime

Stoppers at 662-234-8799.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward to anyone with information that leads to

an arrest.