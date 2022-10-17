Oxford police release new details on death of Ole Miss student

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford police release new details surrounding the death of an Ole Miss student that was run over in a parking lot.

24-year-old Seth Rokitka is charged with one count of manslaughter, one count of aggravated DUI, one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and one count of leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

His bond was set at $1 million today.

18-year-old Tristan Holland remains in the Shelby County, Tennessee jail.

Oxford police say the Collierville, Tennessee men and the victims of the hit-and-run did not interact and were at separate establishments the entire night.

Rokitka’s truck was found crashed in Marshall County this morning. It is the same truck with which police are accusing him of hitting Ole Miss students Walker Fielder of Madison and 20-year-old Blanche Williamson of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Investigators say Rokitka and Holland did not help the victims or call 911 even though they knew what they did.

Fielder died. Williamson remains in a Memphis hospital.

