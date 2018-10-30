Oxford Police release pictures of possible kidnapping suspect

OXFORD (WCBI) – Oxford Police now have pictures of the suspect in an attempted kidnapping. This is the man wanted for questioning for the attack following the Ole Miss Auburn football game October 20th.

- Advertisement -

The attack took place on Van Buren Avenue near South 5th Street. The victim was able to fight off the attacker and flee to a nearby residence and call 9-1-1. The suspect fled into the Gertrude Ford Center parking lot and drove away in a newer Nissan Maxima. If you recognize this man, please call Crimestoppers which is offering a $5,000 reward for information. That number is 234 -8477