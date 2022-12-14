Oxford police report man accused of intimidating witness

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man is accused of intimidating a witness.

Today, Oxford Police reported that 23-year-old Derrian Pegues is accused of contacting the victim on December 2.

The investigation first started on November 25 when officers took a report about malicious mischief after a vehicle was damaged.

OPD said there was over a thousand dollars worth of damage to that vehicle.

Pegues was given a $10,000 bond for the new charge.

