Oxford police respond to business for reported break-in

Arrest made for Oxford Burglary

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – On September 19, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2300 block of University Avenue for a reported

break-in.

During the investigation, it was discovered that another business on University Avenue had been broken into.

John Wesley Perry Jr., 24, of Oxford, was arrested later in the week and charged with one count of commercial burglary and one count of attempt to commit an offense.

Perry Jr. was taken before a Municipal Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $40,000 bond for each charge, $80,000 in total.

