Oxford police search for suspects involved in shooting

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford Police are looking for any suspects involved in a shooting that injured three people.

Officers arrived at Holly Hills apartment around 1:30 Saturday morning.

Someone on the 911 call stated they heard multiple gunshots in the parking lot.

The three individuals shot all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you or anyone you know has any information, videos, or pictures of the incident contact the Oxford Police Department at (662)232-2400 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-8477.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter