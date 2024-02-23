Oxford police send out warning about phone scammers
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford police were trying to nip a scam in the bud before it could take off.
Oxford Municipal Court took a call from a resident who said they had gotten a call about having a warrant.
This resident did the right thing, and they checked out what the person who called them was saying.
Turned out, it was a scam.
The suspected scammer had claimed to be an Oxford PD officer and told the person to go to a kiosk to make a payment for the warrant.
Oxford police reminded everyone that the courts and law enforcement would not call you about a warrant, fines, or jury duty.
And they do not take prepaid cards, gift cards, or wire transfers as payment.
The courts will send written notice, and if you really have a warrant, law enforcement will deliver those in person.
If these scammers call you, get as much information as you can from them, hang up, and then call the police.