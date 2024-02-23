Oxford police send out warning about phone scammers

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford police were trying to nip a scam in the bud before it could take off.

Oxford Municipal Court took a call from a resident who said they had gotten a call about having a warrant.

This resident did the right thing, and they checked out what the person who called them was saying.

Turned out, it was a scam.

The suspected scammer had claimed to be an Oxford PD officer and told the person to go to a kiosk to make a payment for the warrant.

Oxford police reminded everyone that the courts and law enforcement would not call you about a warrant, fines, or jury duty.

And they do not take prepaid cards, gift cards, or wire transfers as payment.

The courts will send written notice, and if you really have a warrant, law enforcement will deliver those in person.

If these scammers call you, get as much information as you can from them, hang up, and then call the police.

