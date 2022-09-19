Oxford Woman embezzles money from MSU sorority

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An oxford woman will spend 45 months in prison for stealing money from a Mississippi State University sorority.

Court records show that 75-year-old Betty Jane Cadle issued checks from the Kappa Delta House Corporation’s bank account to herself and an Oxford business owned by Cadle and her daughter.

From 2012 to 2019, Cadle stole two point nine million dollars from the Kappa Delta Sorority House Corporation.

Representatives of the sorority say Cadle “bullied the sorority members and maintained an attitude of superiority to avert any questions about the finances of the sorority house.”

Cadle will also pay almost 3 million dollars in restitution.

She will go to prison on October 24th of this year.