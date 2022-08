OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford woman has been accused of fraud.

27-year-old Hannah Russell is charged with felon in possession of a weapon and credit card fraud.

Oxford police say someone came to the police station to report financial fraud last week.

No other details about the investigation were released.

Russell was given a 25 thousand dollar bond. However, the department of corrections has placed a hold on Russell and she remains in jail.