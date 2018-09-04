Paccar is Expanding in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Paccar Engine Company is expanding in Lowndes County.

CEO of the Golden Triangle LINK, Joe-Max Higgins presented before Lowndes County Supervisors Tuesday morning and said Paccar’s growth in business requires a larger warehouse and shipping area.

Paccar’s current logistics center is 100,000 square feet.

This expansion would add another 150,000 square feet to the warehouse and logistics center.

The total investment is right above $7 million.

Higgins says with the Supervisors approval, dirt should be moving on the project in the next couple of days.