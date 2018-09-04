Paccar is Expanding in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Paccar Engine Company is expanding in Lowndes County.
CEO of the Golden Triangle LINK, Joe-Max Higgins presented before Lowndes County Supervisors Tuesday morning and said Paccar’s growth in business requires a larger warehouse and shipping area.
- Advertisement -
Paccar’s current logistics center is 100,000 square feet.
This expansion would add another 150,000 square feet to the warehouse and logistics center.
The total investment is right above $7 million.
Higgins says with the Supervisors approval, dirt should be moving on the project in the next couple of days.