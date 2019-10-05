Paccar hosts basketball tournament for United Way benefit

Every year, Paccar employees play in a three on three basketball tournament, with all proceeds going to the United Way.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Paccar Engine Company partnered with the YMCA to kickoff their annual United Way campaign.

Human Resources Manager of Paccar Jeff White says last year they raised over $40,000.

The goal this year is set at $42,000.

” It’s an opportunity for our employees to get together, we’re having a great time out there and watch folks do things they think they can do and don’t do as well anymore. It’s a chance to get out there and have fun, “said Human Resources Manager Jeff White.

White says the company looks forward to hosting the event again next year.