PACCAR shutting down until April 6, cites low customer demand and weaker global economy outlook

PACCAR is shutting down due to customer demand and a weaker outlook for the global economy.

The company said the coronavirus pandemic is to blame for the bleak numbers.

PACCAR is suspending truck and engine production at its factories worldwide, including the one in Lowndes County.

The shutdown starts Tuesday, March 24, and will continue until April 6.

PACCAR’s financial results for the first quarter and the remainder of 2020 will be impacted by lower production schedules.

A spokesperson for the company declined to comment on whether PACCAR was financially assisting its employees or how many workers were impacted.