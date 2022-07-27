Package of ice methamphetamine intercepted at Columbus UPS

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A package of ice methamphetamine was intercepted at the Columbus UPS office Wednesday morning.

Agents with the Lowndes County Narcotics office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics got a tip.

A drug dog for the unit alerted on the package. And, agents got a search warrant and found more than 8 pounds of meth. That’s a street value of around $16,000.

The package was shipped from California to Mississippi.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the investigation is not over.

“The has been an ongoing investigation with the MS Brtueau of Narcotics involved. We have been assisting them with this investigation. We do anticipate some arrests to come at a further date. The final destination for this package was going to Monroe County,” said Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, Lowndes County.

Ice is also known as crystal meth. it is thought to be the strongest form of meth.