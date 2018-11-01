A Packed Crowd Gathers For Annual Community Thanksgiving Prayer Service In Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- November is officially here which means the Thanksgiving holiday is just around the corner.

However, dozens of residents in Columbus are already getting an early start getting into the Thanksgiving spirit through praise and worship.

On Thursday, the Christian Communities In Prayer group held it’s annual Community Thanksgiving Prayer Service at the YMCA.

The service allows people from all races and walks of life to come together and worship in song, praise, and prayer.

“It’s twofold, it’s to say thank you God for what we have,” said Stephanie Gibson, the Christian Mission Director at the YMCA. “The liberty even just to do something like this publicly is still wonderful, so it’s to say thank you, but then to say God we need you. We want to acknowledge that we need your help and we cant do this on our own.”

This is the 5th year the group has held the service.