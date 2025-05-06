Pafford EMS reaching goal after taking over NMHS services

Most NMHS EMTs and paramedics transferred to Pafford during transition period

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – When Pafford took over the ground ambulance and medical helicopter services from NHMS, one of their many goals was to stay on the cutting edge of technology.

Defibtech machines are standard in all Pafford units. The machine performs chest compressions on patients, allowing the EMT to perform other life-saving measures.

Gary Huhn is Pafford’s regional director for Northeast Mississippi. He said the transition has gone smoothly.

“We are just at our two-month anniversary. A few hiccups at first, but that is with anything new. Now we seem to have a good relationship with communities, counties, and hospitals,” Huhn said.

Most NMHS EMTS and Paramedics transferred to Pafford. Huhn said the company is committed to replacing older, high-mileage ambulances. He also said response times have improved.

Huhn said Pafford doesn’t measure success by financial reports; instead, he said it is all about the quality of care for the patient.

“Our primary goal is to do whatever is necessary for our patients, the people we serve in counties and communities. We strive to meet a stringent response time and make sure people are getting the care needed in a timely manner,” he said.

Huhn said anytime there is a transport time of thirty minutes or longer, the helicopter is a good option, especially in rural areas.

Pafford has 100 full-time employees and around 75 part-time employees in the area. Huhn said Pafford isn’t quite fully staffed in the region.

