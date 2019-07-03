Pafford Medical Services Gives City Leaders One Year Review On The Medical Services They’ve Provided

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s been nearly a year since Pafford Medical Services and the city of Starkville began their partnership providing residents with high-quality health care.

During Tuesday’s board of aldermen meeting, representatives with PMS gave city leaders an update on how things have been so far during their first year.

Since October, the medical service said it has responded to more than 18 hundred calls.

PMS said their response time on those calls is just over five minutes.

Freddie Parker serves as the the Director of Operations with Pafford Medical Services.

He said this first year has been rewarding, and they’re looking to continue providing prompt and adequate services for the city.

“It’s a privilege,” Parker expressed. “Just the friendships that we’ve made, the professional contacts that we’ve made, and again just the outpouring of support from the groups and professionals here that we worked with, the fire and police departments here.”

Pafford’s current contract with the city of Starkville runs through 2021.