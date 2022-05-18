M 17 Pageant winners deliver gifts to Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies

MCSO staff got gift cards to Elmo's Military Surplus Store

MONROE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Winners of a recent beauty pageant handed out gifts of appreciation to deputies at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

Several of the queens and a king from the M 17 Pageant handed out gift cards to Elmo’s Military Surplus store to MCSO staff.

The show of appreciation takes place during National Law Enforcement Appreciation Week. Debi Pearson’s son, Dylan Pickle, was struck and killed by a motorist while manning a safety checkpoint nearly two years ago.

Pearson started the pageant to raise money that will send a cadet to the police academy. The gift cards are one way to show appreciation to those who protect and serve every day.

“It’s just a great reminder of the support we have in the community and reminds us of why we do what we do everyday. We don’t ask for a day to be dedicated to us but it’s nice when people take time out of their day to come and share something with us, so we appreciate it,” said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.

“I thought about food, and I thought, oh, Lord, Elmo’s was Dylan’s absolute favorite store. So what better way to honor Dylan than by getting these young men and women gift cards I got gift cards from Elmo’s and I hope they enjoy them,” said Pearson.

The recipient for this year’s scholarship from the recent M 17 pageant will be named later this summer.

Winners taking part in the show of appreciation were; Miss M17 Miranda Flippo, Preteen Miss M17 Mallory Finn, Young Miss M17 Annabel Texidor, Baby Miss M17 Zayla Pruitt, and Baby Mr. M17 Kameron Edwards.