Pair Accused Of Torching Pontotoc Man

PONTOTOC (WCBI) – Two people are in jail after a man is set on fire in Pontotoc County.

Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask says 26 year old Randy Solomakos was drinking with another man Sunday afternoon at a home in the College Hill Community.

The sheriff says the victim refused to give alcohol to Solomakos, who became upset. Sheriff Mask says Solomakos asked 23 year old Laura Rodgers to get a gas can. She refused and the Sheriff says Solomakos slapped Rodgers, and ordered her to get the gas can.

Sheriff Mask says Solomakos poured gasoline on the victim’s feet and arms, lit a piece of paper and threw it on the victim.

The victim, who is also a cancer patient, ran to a nearby house. He is at a hospital in Memphis in critical condition.

Solomakos and Rodgers were arrested a short time later. Solomakos is being held on a million dollar bond. Rodgers bond is set at 100 thousand dollars.

Both are charged with aggravated assault