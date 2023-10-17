Pair faces burglary, drug charges in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are in the Lafayette County jail facing burglary and drug charges.

Oxford police were called to a report of stolen property at a business on Industrial Park Drive.

As they investigated the case, they developed Austin Aynes and Anderson McMillan as suspects.

Officers arrested Aynes and McMillan. They are each charged with six counts of commercial burglary and possession of controlled substances.

Bond was set at $105,000 for each of them.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter