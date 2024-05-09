Pair of MSMS seniors among top students nationwide

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two seniors at the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science are among the top students in the country.

The U.S. Department of Education announced this year’s Presidential Scholars.

Representing Mississippi this year are Noah Curtis Lee and Iris Jiani Xue.

Xue and Lee are both from Southaven originally but attend MSMS in Columbus.

Each year 161 high school seniors are recognized nationwide for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

More than 5,700 students qualified this year based on scores from the SAT and ACT, and nominations from State Superintendents and other partner organizations.

Lee and Xue will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer at an online recognition program.

