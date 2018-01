PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – A second Pontotoc County Grand Jury declines to indict a suspect in the death of 7-year-old Amiya Braxton.

She was struck and killed while getting off the school bus October 4, 2016 in front of her Pontotoc County home.

Attached is a link to the full press release from the District Attorney’s office.

