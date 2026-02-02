Panola County inmates are stepping up to help during the ice storm

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) Panola County is dealing with dangerous roads and icy conditions; a group of Panola County inmates have been clearing debris.

Under the supervision of the Sheriff’s Office, these crews have helped in removing downed limbs and other hazards that were blocking travel routes, helping first responders and the public move more safely.

This effort not only helped the community during a critical time but also gave inmates a chance to contribute in a positive way.

PCSO said they appreciate the teamwork shown by staff and inmates during the tough road conditions.

