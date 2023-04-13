Parade celebrates, shows appreciation for 911 dispatchers in Lowndes Co.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus was in full gear for Telecommunicators Appreciation Week.

When emergencies happen, these dispatchers are the first on the line.

911 dispatchers were celebrated for their hard work and dedication to answering one phone call at a time.

First responders and family were in attendance at the Lowndes County Emergency Service Department.

The event took several months to plan, and there are more.

EMA 911 Director Cindy Lawerence, after several months of planning, said those who sacrifice their time should be appreciated and celebrated by their community.

