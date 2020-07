NASHVILLE, Tn. (WCBI)- A Mississippi prison escapee is captured in Nashville.

Arthur Lestrick was serving a life sentence at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman for capital murder in Copiah County. He was taken into custody in Nashville Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Lestrick was reported missing Sunday.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections says he’ll be transported back to Parchman.