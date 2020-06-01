Parchman inmate dies at Greenville hospital

A Parchman inmate serving time for a conviction out of Northeast Mississipi has died.

Harold Ramsey, 62, died at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville Monday. He had been transferred there from a prison hospital.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said Ramsey had been dealing with a chronic illness. Ramsey had been hospitalized frequently in the last several months.

An autopsy will be done to determine his cause of death.

Ramsey was serving 12 years for three convictions — aggravated assault and nonresidential burglary, both in Alcorn County, and two counts of grand larceny in Prentiss County.