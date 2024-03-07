Parent in Lee Co. helps law enforcement catch possible predator

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A parent paying attention in Lee County helped law enforcement catch a possible predator in DeSoto County.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a possible enticement of a child.

A man had allegedly reached out to a child over a game app and attempted to coerce the child to send him pornographic pictures.

The child’s mother reported the attempt.

The investigation led law enforcement to 48-year-old Jason Reese of Olive Branch.

Reese is a registered sex offender who was convicted of exploitation of a child in 2018.

He was arrested Wednesday by the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.

Reese is now charged with enticement of a child in Lee County.

His bond is set at $150,000.

