Parents face charges after child is found wandering alone

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The parents of a child found wandering the streets of Columbus are facing charges.

Tyler Williams and Elett Lowery are both charged with two counts of misdemeanor child neglect.

The three-year-old child was found walking down the railroad tracks near College and 22nd Streets South.

He was not harmed but Columbus police did make a push to find his guardians.

Captain Rick Jones only said the child left the home. He did not release how or what led to the parents being charged in the investigation.

Williams and Lowery were each given a $1,000 bond.

