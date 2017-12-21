Parks And Rec Suspensions

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two employees with one area city department have been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Mayor Lynn Spurill confirms that the Director of Parks and Rec, Herman Peters and Administrative Assistant, Deon Evans, have been placed on leave after aldermen decided that was best as the city investigates.

Mayor Spruill couldn’t go into detail, but said there are some irregularities.

The city is conducting the investigation.

Mayor Spruill says she hopes the investigation to wrap up by next week.