Parole denied for a Fayette man serving life sentence for 1st-degree rape

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A Fayette County man serving a life sentence for rape will remain in an Alabama prison.

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has denied parole for Billy Ray Stowe.

Stowe was convicted of First-Degree Rape in 1983.

24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin attended the parole hearing and addressed the parole board, opposing Stowe’s release.

He cited the violent nature of the crime and an ongoing risk to public safety.

In a press release, Hamlin’s office said the crime involved a home invasion in which the victim was deliberately targeted, held against her will, and brutally assaulted.

Stowe, who was in his early 20s at the time of his conviction, is now 65 years old.

He is serving his sentence in the Bibb County Correctional Facility.

His next chance before the board will be in 2029.

