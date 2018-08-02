Parole could be possible for convicted Lee County murderer

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenage killer from Shannon is now a 30-year-old man serving a life without parole sentence. Now Brett Jones might get the chance to be free one day.

Jones was convicted of killing his grandfather Bertis Jones after the two argued in August 2004. Following his conviction the then 15-year-old Jones was sentenced to life without the chance for parole.

- Advertisement -

A 2010 U.S. Supreme Court ruling said juveniles could not get a no-parole sentence.

Jones appealed his sentence to the Mississippi Court of Appeals, who in December, denied his request for a new sentencing hearing .

The Mississippi Supreme Court Thursday did not reverse the December ruling, but did say it will review the Jones case to see if he is eligible for parole. No date for that discussion is set.

The Thursday decision does not mean the conviction will be reviewed, just the sentencing.