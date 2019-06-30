Paroled2Pride Organization hosts panel for millennials and graduating college students

In life, everyone goes through something different, but choosing which path to go down is a decision that we can all relate to.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-In life, everyone goes through something different, but choosing which path to go down is a decision that we can all relate to.

Paroled2Pride Organization hosted the ” Successful Millenials of the Golden Triangle” panel. People were invited to come and receive life tips after graduating.

For millennials and graduating college students, deciding the path to success can be hard.

While some have their futures figured out, others may not.

Event Coordinator Sharon Jones hosted a panel designed to give advice and tips to those after graduating college.

” I think it’ll take away their fears of branching out into passions and purpose that they probably wanted to do and also their gifts and talents. Whether it be graphic design to writing music, entrepreneurship,” said Jones.

The panel includes alumni from Columbus High School and New Hope High school. The panelist pursued careers in major cities like Atlanta, Memphis, and Birmingham.

Jones hopes this will give younger people more confidence to accomplish their goals.

” We just want them to get over their fears coming from a small city and entering into a big city and do big things,” said Jones.

Panelist Hank Washington graduated from New Hope High School in 2011.

Now, he works as a graphic designer in Birmingham.

Washington says getting out of his comfort zone was a major building block while finding a job.

” I’m motivating them to get curious. Cause a lot of times I was confused about what I wanted to do and I was just kind of floating. Getting curious ultimately led to opportunities that led to other opportunities,” said Washington.

Fellow panelist Jessica Wright set out to Memphis, pursuing her career in real estate after graduating from Columbus High School in 2007.

” I hope that everyone hears our stories and they’re encouraged and that they already know they’re prepared for what’s to come,” said Wright.

” You can go out, you can do other things. Whether you go to college or not but there’s a bigger world out there and everyone has a purpose,” said panelist Sheoyki Jones.

Jones works as an economic developer in Atlanta.

She says it all comes down to patience.

” You may think you have it all planned out but you never know what God has in store for you,” said Jones.

There were over 30 attendees to come to the panel.