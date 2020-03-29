Clouds will linger overnight tonight and through the day on Monday, but we’ll see a few peeks of sunshine through the day. Rain will move in late Monday night and last into Tuesday morning. Wednesday and Thursday look to be the best days of the upcoming week with near-average temperatures and mostly sunny skies.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and fairly dry aside from a sprinkle or two. Lows will be in the mid 50s with a light northerly wind.

MONDAY: A few peeks of sun through the day, but clouds will still hang around. Showers will also become possible as we get into the evening and overnight as another weather system approaches. Highs will be near 70.

TUESDAY: Rain and storms likely, especially before noon. At this point, severe weather is not a major concern, but we’ll continue to monitor. Temperatures increasing to the mid 70s by the afternoon as rain exits.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to near 70 with overnight lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Showers will return to the forecast for Friday, with a few sprinkles lingering into the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s with a few peeks of sunshine sprinkled in.

