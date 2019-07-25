Partnership to help develop, attract industry in North Mississippi

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – A public-private partnership laid the groundwork for a project that will help develop and attract industry in Northeast Mississippi.

Groundbreaking ceremonies were held for a “Spec Building” at Martintown South Industrial Park in New Albany.

The building is the first project by a group of private investors known as “Enhance Mississippi.” The group of business leaders will build a 100,000 square-foot building that manufacturers can buy, and customize to their own needs.

The project is also received grants from state and federal agencies to help improve infrastructure in the Martintown Industrial Park.

Construction should take about six months for the spec building.

An access road is being constructed for the Martintown North Industrial Park. That road will go from Highway 30 near the Wal Mart Distribution Center entrance to County Road 54.