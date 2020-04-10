Pastors finding broad audiences as churches hold online only services

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – As Christians celebrated Good Friday, churches across Northeast Mississippi and the state have planned services for online or drive-in only crowds.

Easter is the most important holiday in the Christian faith, every year churches spend months getting ready for the special Easter service. This year, although the pews will be empty, the celebration will go on as scheduled.

Wednesday evening a scaled-down praise team practiced selections for the Easter Service at West Jackson Street Baptist Church.

“We’re going to serve a risen Savior, we will sing songs that are encouraging to the church so they can sing along right at home with us,” said Todd Mordecai, Music Minister at West Jackson Street Baptist Church.

For more than a month now, West Jackson Street Baptist, like many other churches, have held online-only services, with music and the message in an empty sanctuary.

At Faith Baptist Church in Saltillo, Pastor Phil Ellis and staff started to explore Youtube and online viewing options, when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Dr. Ellis said he found an eager audience during these unique times.

“It is a very receptive time, for people to hear the truth that can set them free. Anytime a crisis presents itself for people to think again about what they’ve been basing their lives on,” Dr. Ellis said.

Temple of Compassion and Deliverance Pastor Clarence Parks said now is the time for churches to be cautious, but creative, when it comes to praise and worship services.

The church will host a drive-in service Easter Sunday and he expects a large online audience.

“We will come out Sunday, my wife and others, they want everybody to create something like a Jesus Christ pompom, they will cheer and thank God for the resurrection. Cheer and praise Him for Him being Who He is,” Pastor Parks said.

Many local pastors said they hoped when this pandemic is over, that no one will ever take for granted again the ability and freedom to meet together for worship on Easter Sunday, or any time of the year.

There has been some confusion about drive-in church services and if those were allowed under social distancing guidelines.

A spokesperson with Governor Tate Reeves office said while the state encouraged churches to have online services, drive-in services are permitted, as long as people stay inside their cars.