Paul Manafort trial day 6: Rick Gates to continue testimony — live updates

CBS News/AP August 7, 2018, 9:08 AM
The Paul Manafort trial enters it's sixth day with the former Trump campaign manager's former business associate Rick Gates taking the stand once again. Gates, who was called to the stand just after 4:00 p.m on Monday, is expected to testify for at least three more hours in an Alexandria, Virginia courthouse.
Gates has already testified that he conspired with Manafort from 2008-2015, claiming that he underreported Manafort’s income, lied to Manafort’s accountants and to the FBI.
The trial is the first of Mueller’s prosecutions to reach a jury. But lawyers have made no mention of Trump or possible campaign coordination with the Kremlin, the central question behind the special counsel’s investigation.
Last week, Manafort was accused of amassing “secret income” and falsifying tax returns and using fake loans to pay less in taxes, among other things.
Follow along for live updates of the hearing:
What to expect for Tuesday
After prosecutors get a crack at Gates for the remainder of his testimony, the defense then begins their questions. He’s expected to to face a bruising cross-examination as Manafort’s lawyers try to undercut his credibility and pin the blame on him instead.
Reid reports that Manafort’s whole defense is that he put his trust in Gates who then embezzled from him and failed to accurately report their business income to the government.
Monday’s hearing
CBS News’ Paula Reid reports that at the start of week 2 of the trial, Gates told the court that he conspired with Manafort to falsify tax returns, knowingly failed to report foreign bank accounts and failed to register Manafort as a foreign agent.
In court on Monday, a retired carpenter, a clothier and a high-end landscaper detailed how Manafort paid them in international wire transfers from offshore companies.
Gates testified that he and Manafort had 15 foreign accounts they did not report to the U.S. government, and knew that was illegal. Gates also admitted he embezzled money from his boss — something Manafort’s attorneys have alleged for months.