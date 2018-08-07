Paul Manafort trial day 6: Rick Gates to continue testimony — live updates

The Paul Manafort trial enters it’s sixth day with the former Trump campaign manager’s former business associate Rick Gates taking the stand once again. Gates, who was called to the stand just after 4:00 p.m on Monday, is expected to testify for at least three more hours in an Alexandria, Virginia courthouse.

Gates has already testified that he conspired with Manafort from 2008-2015, claiming that he underreported Manafort’s income, lied to Manafort’s accountants and to the FBI.

The trial is the first of Mueller’s prosecutions to reach a jury. But lawyers have made no mention of Trump or possible campaign coordination with the Kremlin, the central question behind the special counsel’s investigation.

Last week, Manafort was accused of amassing “secret income” and falsifying tax returns and using fake loans to pay less in taxes, among other things.

Follow along for live updates of the hearing: