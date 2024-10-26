Paving expected to take all week on Lehmberg Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Routes may be affected this week for those who travel on Lehmberg Road.

Falcon is heading into their fifth week of paving.

Starting Monday, work will be done on Lehmberg Road in Columbus.

This work, including temporary striping, is expected to take all week.

The road will be open to traffic, but operating under one lane at a time with flagmen directing traffic from each end.

Patience will be required as there will be traffic.

