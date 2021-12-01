Paving work to end in 2022 in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Paving work continues in several north Columbus neighborhoods.

Crews were taking up the roadway on Martin Luther King Drive today.

They are working from 14th to 23rd Avenue North.

It was the last day of paving on 27th Street North.

Neel Schaffer Engineer Zach Foster says paving work will continue through the end of the year.

There are 11 streets left to pave in the city.

The project will not be complete until all of the work, such as striping, is finished early next year.