PAW Patrol brings its live stage show to the Bancorpsouth Arena

The PAW Patrol team will take audience members on the Great Pirate Adventure

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – It is “Pirate Day ” in Adventure Bay and it is at the Bancorpsouth Arena in Tupelo this weekend. Ryder and his team of pirate pups have to rescue Captain Turbot from a cavern, and when they do they discover a secret pirate treasure map.

What follows is an hour and a half of adventure, songs and celebration as the PAW Patrol set out over land and sea to find the treasure before Mayor Humdinger finds it first.

Paw Patrol Spokesman Jeff Dietzel says the live show is fun for all ages.

“My favorite thing is getting to travel all over the country and seeing all this country has to offer. My favorite part of the job is seeing the kids’ reactions. There’s really nothing like when their favorite character comes out and their face just lights up and they scream and cheer, there’s nothing like it, it’s honestly kind of like a rock concert for kids,” Dietzel said.

There are two shows Saturday and one show Sunday. Also, Chase and Ryder, with help from Jeff, taught Allie how to do the “Pirate Boogie” and you can see that tomorrow morning at 9 on Sunrise Saturday.

pawpatrollive.com