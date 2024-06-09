PCSO makes arrest for multiple charges

On Wednesday, May 5th, Deputies were dispatched to the Dollar General in Cairo for a report of a female passed out in a vehicle.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest.

34-year-old Ashley Nicole Bynum of Booneville was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Enhanced with a Firearm.

Judge Ray Hall set her bond at $10,000.

North Mississippi Narcotics Unit Agent Taylor Walker will present this case to a Prentiss County Grand Jury.

