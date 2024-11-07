Peak rain chance for weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – End of the week stays fairly dry before the weekend brings in a greater chance for rain. Temperatures will begin trying to cool down more.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Another cloudy and mild night. Temperatures will be dropping into the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Most of the dry should be dry, thanks to a regional High pressure system just off to our North. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. By the late evening hours into overnight, the chance for rain will begin building back in and across the corner. Low temps will be in the upper 60s.

WEEKEND: Rain chance peaks over the week. An overcast sky and scattered showers are expected both days of the weekend. Saturday will be slightly warmer than Sunday, going from the lower 80s to the middle 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Slightly cooler temperatures will maintain. Scattered rain chances will be possible for some of the days throughout the week. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s.