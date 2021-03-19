Pearl River Resort begins phase 2 of reopening plan

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WCBI) – Pearl River Resort is moving to its next phase to reopen its facilities to more gamblers.

Part of the Phase 2 plan is increasing capacity on the casino gaming floors to 75%.

That will be the same capacity allowed in restaurants, stores, meeting spaces, and other resort venues.

All slot machines and table games will go back into service at the Neshoba County casinos.

Chairs will not be added to promote social distancing.

Spa services will be available at the Silver Star.

Bok Homa Casino in south Mississippi is also part of the resort reopening plans.

All other current Covid policies will continue, which includes a mask mandate, social distancing, temperature screening, and sanitization protocols.