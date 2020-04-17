Pearl River Resort temporarily furloughing workers during COVID-19 outbreak

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Workers at the Pearl River Resort go on unpaid temporary furlough beginning Saturday.

The Resort which includes the Silver Star Casino and Golden Moon Casino will keep a minimum essential staff on payroll throughout the closure.

The casinos closed March 19 as they followed CDC guidelines of social distancing and limiting large gatherings.

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians said temporary furloughs at the Philadelphia properties and in Laurel must be taken to ensure the financial stability of the resort.

The Resort has met three pay periods for its staff since the doors closed last month.

Health insurance will continue for all Resort associates.