Pearl River Resort to host job fair to fill over 150 open positions

NESHOBA, Miss. (WCBI) – With businesses continuing to open up, more employment opportunities are becoming available.

Pearl River Resort is hosting a Job Fair this Friday and Saturday.

- Advertisement -

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both days.

The event will be hosted at the Silver Star Convention Center.

They have over one hundred and fifty positions available.

“We’re having this job fair because as the business continues to pick up, we’re in need of people to fill certain positions. We have everything available from food and beverage, housekeeping, spa, and salon, and even our geyser falls water theme park. We are looking to hire there as well.”

For more local job opportunities click here for the WCBI Virtual Job Fair.