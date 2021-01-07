Peco Foods is closing its Brooksville location

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Peco Foods is making some major changes and it will have a big impact on the Golden Triangle area.

The company will close its Brooksville location, along with facilities in Philadelphia and Canton.

- Advertisement -

This decision will impact about 1,300 employees, total, at the three locations.

Meanwhile, Peco plans to invest more resources at its West Point location but did not release specific details about those resources.

The poultry products provider says the moves will allow the company to move in a sustainable direction based on industry trends.

For the folks in Noxubee County, the news is devastating.

“That is detrimental to Noxubee County. That is one of the life-line blood of keeping Noxubee County as well as the city of Brooksville afloat, and it breaks my heart to have to go through feeling this impact to Noxubee County,” said Bruce Brooks, a Noxubee County Supervisor, District 5.

Peco is moving as many employees as possible within the company.

All of its plans are scheduled to be finalized by this summer.