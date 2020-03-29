Now that storms have exited the area, we’ll be left with a few peeks of sunshine for Sunday and Monday. Rain will develop late in the day Monday, with rain and storms likely early Tuesday morning. We’ll dry out again for the middle of the week.

SUNDAY: We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through the morning with clouds increasing through the day. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than they have been with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and fairly dry aside from a sprinkle or two. Lows will be in the mid 50s with a light northerly wind.

MONDAY: A few peeks of sun in the morning before clouds build in by the afternoon. Showers will also become possible as we get into the evening as another weather system approaches. Highs will be near 70.

TUESDAY: Rain and storms likely, especially before noon. At this point, severe weather is not a major concern, but we’ll continue to monitor. Temperatures increasing to the mid 70s in the morning, cooling down by the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to near 70 with overnight lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Showers will return to the forecast for Friday, but Saturday looks to be mostly dry with a few peeks of sun. Highs in the 70s on Friday and back into the 60s for Saturday.

