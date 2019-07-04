Pence speaks at naturalization ceremony for new citizens on July 4th

Vice President Mike Pence is marking the nation’s independence Thursday by celebrating with 50 new U.S. citizens. Pence is delivering remarks at a naturalization ceremony Thursday at the National Archives D.C.

Pence, who will also attend President Trump’s military-inspired “Salute to America” Thursday night, said he’s “honored” to celebrate the day with new citizens.

“Honored to celebrate Independence Day tomorrow morning at the National Archives, welcoming new naturalized citizens of the United States while surrounded by our founding documents! Couldn’t ask for a more meaningful spot!” the vice president tweeted Wednesday.

After completing all necessary requirements, applicants for citizenship take an Oath of Allegiance at the ceremony, completing the process of becoming a U.S. citizen.

Mr. Trump’s “Salute to America,” which will take place at the Lincoln Memorial at 6:30 p.m., has drawn criticism, as the White House and Pentagon are not disclosing how much the event is costing taxpayers and some tickets are going to GOP donors.